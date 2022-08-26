What was one of the driest Augusts on record quickly became one of the wettest 24-hour periods in Northeast Texas history as the clouds rolled in and finally opened up while many shouted “Hallelujah” as rain began to flow across the area.
The water falling from the sky rained on and off through the weekend and continued steadily through the early week. Grass went from struggling to stay brown to growing green and inches tall in just 48 hours.
It was an answered prayer for many, especially those farmers and ranchers who desperately needed the water, but for others the rain created a flood in their home, automobile, or business and the outcome was not as desired.
On Tuesday, the Henderson County Commissioners Court lifted the burn ban as well as the Disaster Declaration that has been in place for some time. They stated that with the exceptional amounts of rain, there is not a continuing threat to Henderson County.
However, they do caution you to stay with your fire and ensure that a water source is available while burning.
"We're fortunately in better shape than the rest of East Texas, but we have still seen a handful of fires," said Rusk County Fire Marshall Terry Linder.
Reports of total rainfall amounts from around Athens on Monday ranged from 4.5 to over 7 inches. Cedar Creek Lake area averaged a rainfall of around 7.5 inches while other areas like Eustace, LaRue, and Brownsboro saw closer to 4 inches and Trinidad had over 5 inches. In some areas, schools released students early due to flooding.
Canton was hard hit and First Monday Trade Days grounds were completely flooded. Kaufman County saw lots of severe flooding, especially on roadways, and Winona saw what Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said was a tornado that briefly touched down around 10:30 a.m. Monday on the Winona High School football field.
Most people loved the rain, especially ranchers like TnT Ranch, located in Cross Roads, who posted a photo on social media of a drought-stricken tank cracked to the core and thirsty for water Sunday before the rain. On Monday, after the 5 inches of rain they received, a much happier picture was posted and many rancher friends echoed the excitement.
Many baling and needing hay have a glimmer of hope as hay bales are still priced high at around $105 per round bale. This rain may just help to provide a second hay cut for some farms who typically would have cut two or three times already, but capped out early in the season with only one hay cut.
Pete Delkus, WFAA meteorologist, says the entire North and East portions of Texas will need to see 15 inches or more of rain to end the drought entirely and, as of Tuesday, Henderson County's max level on the Keetch-Byram Index read 785. The KBDI is an index used to determine forest fire potential. It is based upon daily water balance, precipitation, and soil moisture.
The forecast for the remainder of the week includes more slight chances for rain with lows in the low-70s and highs in the high-80s.
