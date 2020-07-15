Hegar defeats Rep. West in Democratic primary, to face Sen. Cornyn in Nov.

Mary “MJ” Hegar, a retired United States Air Force helicopter pilot, garnered 52 percent of the vote in Tuesday's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to defeat state Rep. Royce West of Dallas.
Hegar, who is from Leander, will now face incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, in November.
Prior to stepping into the political arena, Hegar served three tours as a combat search-and-rescue and medevac pilot for the U.S. Air Force. During a rescue mission, she was injured by enemy gunfire and, for her injuries, she received the Purple Heart.
In Cherokee County, West collected 54.24 percent (358) of the vote, compared to Hegar's 45.76 percent (302).
