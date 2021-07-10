The Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Shop will be building a new home on donated land, roughly situated off Loop 343 behind Cherokee Warehouse, according to the non-profit’s Food Director Murray Smith.
Two adjacent lots consisting of raw land are being given to Good Samaritan. In exchange, the food pantry will pay the current property taxes, according to Smith. The roads leading to the donated lots form a ‘U’ which should ease traffic on distribution days.
A $50,000 donation, reported in this publication April 24, spurred serious discussion towards either relocating or building in a new location. There has been a slight uptick in financial contributions designated for the building project since that time, according to Smith. Two donations of substantial sums have been verbally committed to the building fund, but are not yet available due to the money currently being held in tax-deferred accounts. Funds from the two accounts, according to Smith, will be accessible in Jan. 2022 and Jan. 2023.
The current donor wants his contribution to the food pantry to become matching funds, hoping the community will also give towards the building project. With matching funds, the donor will be assured the food pantry will be able to continue their mission with ongoing financial support, according to Smith.
With unimproved property, the non-profit will have to work from the ground up to develop the site into their new facility. Fortunately, an individual with construction management experience has volunteered to work with Good Samaritan to oversee the project.
“That is a tremendous blessing,” Smith said of having a manager with previous experience.
“We have had referrals to a number of business owners who have trade skills, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, builders who we are in discussions with to either get stuff at cost or to have donations of their time and effort to help us hold down the cost and make this thing doable. So far, the results have been very encouraging,” Smith said.
While indicating there have been positive responses and serious considerations, Smith noted he had no specifics as to the number of people approached or who they were, as it was Mona Burford, board president, who had made the contacts.
“Mona has done an amazing job. She really is the mover and shaker behind all of this. She’s not going to be president again next year, but she is committed to staying with the project,” Smith said. “She’s still going to be involved with Good Samaritan and she’s still going to be heading up the building committee.”
Although progress is being made, the Good Samaritan is still a long way from their new home. Yet the organization continues its mission to serve families and persons in need within the community. Operated solely by volunteers, the pantry distributes food twice a month, on the first and third Wednesdays. Each box provided contains approximately 45 pounds of food.
To assist with food distribution, volunteers are asked to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on one of the distribution days to help pack boxes.
To donate gently used items in functioning condition, leave them in one of the two blue metal boxes on the property, located at 190 W. 2nd Street. Proceeds from the thrift store support the food pantry.
To donate financially or to volunteer in other ways, contact the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Store through their Facebook page, or call (903) 683-2376.
