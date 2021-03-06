Caddo Mounds Historic Site in Alto needs volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7 to ready its garden and build walking trails for spring. Formerly inhabited by the Caddo people, the site is located about 38 miles east of Palestine and 26 miles west of Nacogdoches in Cherokee County.
Caddo Mounds, one of 32 historic sites the state owns and maintains, suffered extensive damage from a tornado in 2019. The site needs volunteers to restore and rebuild damaged structures.
The workday will focus on preparing the site’s garden for spring by weeding, spreading mulch and processing seeds in time for spring educational programs.
If enough volunteers participate, work will also focus on rebuilding the garden’s arbor and brickwork, both destroyed by the tornado.
Rachel Galan, Assistant Site Manager at Caddo Mounds, said volunteers are needed for four crews: garden, arbor construction, seed processing and trail clearing. “Let us know if you want to help out and which crew you would like to join,” Galan said.
“Path to Plate: Snake Woman’s Garden,” an educational program for homeschool students begins March 11 and continues for 10 weeks. The hybrid program will involve online instruction and onsite gardening activities.
Caddo Mounds is also hosting “Foraging with Merriwether” April 17 by instructor Mark 'Merriwether' Vorderbruggen.
According to Site Manager Anthony Souther, Snake Woman’s Garden is an interpretive garden.
“It’s meant to show the food ways and plant ways of the Caddo over time,” Souther said. “As you walk around the walkway, you progress in time. Caddo women owned the fields and the food, fixed the food and prepared the food. Snake woman is the one that brought seeds to the women for the Caddo people to use.”
The Hasinai people of the Caddo Indian tribe built the site roughly 1,200 years ago. The Caddo Indians, also known as the Mound Builders, built earthen burial mounds at the site. Additional work on Sunday will focus on improving the site’s walking trails. The site has two main walking trails, but two more may open later this year with additional limb clearing and sign installation.
Appropriate dress for the workday includes heavy gloves and closedtoed shoes.
Volunteers are required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. The site is located at 1649 TX Hwy 21 West, Alto, Texas, 75925. The site grounds are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The visitor center is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 936-858-3218.
