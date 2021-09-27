The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Brownsboro Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenage girls.
Ahraeya Olvera, 14, was last seen at Abington Hills apartments in Brownsboro but was believed to be heading to the Lake Palestine area, including Twin Oaks, Forest Grove or Cherokee Estates.
Officials said Olvera has bright red hair and keeps her makeup “pristine.” She stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
She was last seen with a girl named Lilly Calvery and boy named Starling.
Calvery is 15 with black hair, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds.
She was last seen at her residence in Cherokee Estates south of Chandler. She was reported missing and could possibly be with Olvera.
Should you see either teen or have any information regarding their whereabouts, please call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128 or the Brownsboro Police Department at 903-852-6761.
