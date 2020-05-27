Henderson man dies in N. Jackson St. traffic accident

Matthew D. Free, 29, of Henderson died in a one-vehicle traffic accident that occurred on Wednesday morning in Jacksonville.
Free was a graduate of Henderson High School where he was a multi-sport athlete.
Jacksonville Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Jackson St. about 10:09 a.m., according to information received from the JPD.
The 2017 Peterbilt truck that Free was driving struck a utility pole.
Free was transported to UT Health Jacksonville where he was pronounced deceased.
The accident remains under investigation and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
