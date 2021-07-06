Henderson PD in search of missing person

LEXI THIBODEAUX

The Henderson Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing person.

Lexi Thibodeaux left a residence voluntarily on Monday and has not been seen since.

Thibodeaux stands 5'-3” and weights 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Lexi Thibodeaux is asked to call Detective Bynum with the Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.

 

 

 

