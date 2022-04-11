The Jacksonville Sesquicentennial committee was given a tour of the Heritage Center of Cherokee County Museum by curator and Board President Betty Marcontell April 4. The Heritage Center has set up a display honoring Jacksonville's 150th anniversary.
Pictured are (from left) Deborah Burkett, Tracy Wallace, Johnny Helm, City Manager James Hubbard, Sam Hopkins, Kathleen Stanfill, Charlie Mae Esco, and Cassie Devillier.
Jacksonville City Manager, James Hubbard, commended Marcontell for the detailed research done of the city's historic past. Hubbard encourages the citizens of Jacksonville to visit the Heritage Center Museum when it is open to the public from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Special tours can be arranged on weekdays by appointment with the curator by calling 903-714-8685. The museum is located at 208 S. Henderson St., just off the courthouse square in Rusk.
For more information, contact the museum via email, heritagecenterofcherokeecounty@gmail.com, or by phone, 903-714-8685, of follow the Heritage Center of Cherokee County on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.