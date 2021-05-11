Heritage Land Bank recently awarded a total of $15,000 to six high school seniors in north and east Texas.
The high school seniors were selected from a competitive pool of applicants based upon merit, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities and leadership qualities. Each applicant also submitted an essay on how the funds would help them achieve their future academic and career goals.
“We are honored to expand the scholarship program in 2021 to award financial support to a larger number of deserving high school seniors,” said Heritage Land Bank Chief Executive Officer Bill Tandy. “The academic and extracurricular achievements by this year’s applicants were exceptional, and we look forward to seeing what these students will achieve in the future.”
2021 Heritage Land Bank scholarship winners include:
• Karlie Lowe, Bullard High School, Bullard, $5,000 scholarship;
• Raegan Sumrow, Celeste High School, Celeste, $4,000 scholarship;
• Jeremiah Steph, Beckville High School, $3,000 scholarship
• Sai Sarnala, Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science, Denton, $1,000 scholarship;
• Caroline Alders, Regents Academy, Nacogdoches, $1,000 scholarship; and
• Jacey King, Lindale High School, Lindale, $1,000 scholarship.
Applications for the 2022 scholarships will be available in fall 2021.
About Heritage Land Bank
Heritage Land Bank provides innovative financing solutions other banks simply can’t offer when it comes to rural real estate, agricultural operations, agribusinesses and country homes. Founded in 1917, Heritage Land Bank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of rural lending cooperatives. With headquarters located in Tyler, Heritage Land Bank operates across 16 Texas counties ranging from Dallas-Fort Worth to Lufkin. To learn more, visit heritagelandbank.com.
