Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Nacogdoches and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 162.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Wednesday was 162.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday evening and continue falling to 160.6 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&