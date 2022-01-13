High absentee numbers force Rusk ISD to close until Wednesday

RUSK — The Rusk Independent School District announced mid-afternoon Thursday that classes will not be held until Wednesday, January 19 due to an excessive number of staff members and students that are absent due to “illness”.
Schools were already scheduled to be shut down on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Holiday.
Rusk ISD is one of nearly 20 school districts in East Texas that have been forced to closed for a period of time due to the effects of the recent uptick in COVID-19.
