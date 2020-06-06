Highway 69 Mission opens annual Fan Drive today

Just in time for the hot temperatures that have descended upon the area, the Highway 69 Mission Fan Drive is scheduled to get under way today.
This year new, 20-inch box fans are being requested, or monetary donations that will be used to purchase fans.
All fans will de distributed on July 1 to the elderly, or for families with small children that do not have air conditioners.
Donations can be dropped off at the Mission, Bobby's Tire and Auto, or Pops Country Store.
Checks should be made payable to Highway 69 Mission and labeled Fan Drive.
In past years over 200 fans have been collected. The Mission would like to top that number this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.