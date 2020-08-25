RUSK – A new face will soon greet local residents: Amanda Hill, who takes office Sept. 28 as Rusk City Manager, succeeding outgoing city manager Jim Dunaway, who will retire in October.
Hill, hired during an Aug. 13 Rusk City Council meeting, said the decision to apply for the Rusk city manager’s job came after seeing a job posting and thinking, “it seemed like a good fit, so I went for it.”*
Rusk Mayor Angela Raiborn said the feeling was mutual.
“She*has got such a warm personality, and immediately, she seemed so comfortable in the interview, but also was really sharp, answering questions perfectly and asked us good questions, too,” she said. “Her strong suit is finance, gonna bring a lot to the table with budgeting and streamlining.”
Hill “came across as very confident, very personable, and I think she will fit in really well with staff, and with residents,” Raiborn added. “Jim is going to retire, and we're sad to lose him – there is not another Jim, and to be sure, he cannot be replaced, but I think Amanda is going to bring a lot to the table … it's going to be a really good fit, so I'm excited.”
Presently, Hill is the City of Gladewater human resources director and office manager.
Born and raised in Salida, Colorado, Hill moved to East Texas in 2018 to work as treasurer for the City of Gladewater. Other civil government positions she has held has been with the town of South Fork, Colorado, first hired in 2015 as finance manager, before becoming HR director, court clerk and assistant city clerk, before eventually being hired full-time as the interim town manager.
“I have aspired to be a city manager for some time (and) I have had the privilege of working under a very strong and knowledgeable city manager, giving me the skills and knowledge to take that next step in my career,” she said. “I wasn't really looking, but when I saw the ad for Rusk on TML it seemed like it would be a good fit, so after careful discussion with my family, and research on the community, I decided to apply.”
Hill attended Adams State College in Alamosa, Colo., receiving a bachelor’s degree business administration with an emphasis in finance. In 2016, after being upgraded to a university, Adams State launched an MPA program. In 2018, she was among the inaugural graduating class of eight at Adams State University, earning a master’s degree in public administration.
Hill is the mother of three children: Two adult sons and a daughter who is a freshman at Sargent High School in Monte Vista, Colorado.
Dunaway's last day is Oct. 2, which overlaps with Hill's first week on the job, which gives her a week of transition at his side, she said.
