Hillsboro man gets 10-years probation, 30-days in jail for killing Rusk woman

RUSK — Cole Shane Falzerano, 22, of Hillsboro pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter late last week.
Falzerano received a sentence of 30 days in jail plus 10-years probation for his part in Bridget Stinson, 46, of Rusk.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety reports, Falzerano was driving a 2015 Ford F-150, heading east on Hwy. 84 in May 2018, when he passed a vehicle in a no passing zone at which time his vehicle collided with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Veloster that was driven by Stinson.
Stinson perished at the scene.
Two passengers in Stinson's vehicle, which included a 2-year-old child were injured in the accident.
Judge Chris Day presided over the sentencing hearing.
