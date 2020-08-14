Hillsboro man gets 10-years probation, 30-days in jail for killing Rusk woman

COLE FALZERANO

 Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

RUSK — Cole Shane Falzerano, 22, of Hillsboro pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter late last week.

Falzerano received a sentence of 30 days in jail plus 10-years probation for his part in Bridget Stinson, 46, of Rusk.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety reports, Falzerano was driving a 2015 Ford F-150, heading east on Hwy. 84 in May 2018, when he passed a vehicle in a no passing zone at which time his vehicle collided with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Veloster that was driven by Stinson.

Stinson perished at the scene.

Two passengers in Stinson's vehicle, which included a 2-year-old child were injured in the accident.

Judge Chris Day presided over the sentencing hearing.

 

