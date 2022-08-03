Working on state historical marker applications often leads me down unexpected pathways. Such was the case with an application Judy and Danny Landrum wanted to submit in May of this year. As we met over a period of weeks I learned of a forgotten community called Landrum Town, which is no longer listed on current maps, hasn’t been for many years. Although Landrum is seen on a 1902 railroad map which shows the route of the Texas & St. Louis which was completed through Alto, Texas, in 1885. The location of the Landrum country store and post office is now empty pasture.
In 1855, brothers Thomas Jefferson and Jasper Landrum along with several others, left Georgia and headed West. They traveled in covered wagons to Texas on the Old Spanish Trail--the El Camino de Real and settled in Cherokee County in an area five miles west of Alto. They built their first family home near present day Caddo Mounds State Historic Site.
While conducting research, I always ask if photographs can be found to support the documentation. Happy to report there were many images in the Landrum collection. One caught my eye. It was a photo of Danny’s mother, Faye. When I learned she was still living I asked if I might interview her.
Born in Lane County, Eugene, Oregon, on August 12, 1923, Faye Elmyra King Landrum is a delight. At the onset of the interview, I said, “With your permission I’d like to write an article for the papers but I won’t divulge any of your secrets.”
She beamed as she smiled confidently at me and said, “I’m not going to tell you any of my secrets!”
Faye’s mother, Emily May Hoselton King, was born in Peoria, Illinois, and as a young girl traveled with the Hoselton family to Oregon by wagon. Emily’s dad was in the lumber and saw mill business.
Faye has a wonderful collection of photos; one was taken at Wolf Creek, Oregon and shows her Grandma Hoselton sitting on the porch of a huge house. Faye’s father, Frank Clemons King, died in a car wreck. His dad, Faye’s Grandpa King owned a cigar store in Portland.
Faye would attend a one-room country school for all eight grades, walking nearly three miles to school, and then attended Elmira High School. When she turned 18, Faye would go to work cleaning houses and keeping children.
When asked how she met her husband, James Fisher Landrum, she replied, “My girlfriend and I went to Salem, Oregon, to look for a job. My brother Neil and his wife lived there. One evening we went to a dance at the Crystal Ball; there were a lot of soldiers there. Believe it or not, I spied him across the room…later he walked over directly to me…he told me he was from Alto, Texas…I didn’t know much about Texas except as a young girl I did have a friend named Boots who had moved to Oregon from Texas.”
Faye would come to know quite a bit about Texas. She admitted, “I was so crazy about him…it wasn’t but a short time later that we were married.”
Like many young people during the World War II era, Faye and James Fisher wanted to be husband and wife before military orders separated them. James was about to be sent to Camp Shelby, an Army base in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was stationed there for one year before being shipped overseas where he would serve in Linz, Germany and Austria.
They married in Vancouver, Washington, July 1, 1943. They discovered they would have to wait three days if they married in Oregon so they rode a bus to Washington State and located a Baptist church.
Faye shared, “I was Baptist and wanted to be married in church, so we found a church and I remember the preacher who married us was named Bennett. We found a soldier on the street, paid him $5 to be a witness.”
They would have five children: Jimmy Neil, Danny Lee, Shirley Jean (Castro), Bobby Dwayne and David Frank and made lots of memories. According to Faye, “Jimmy was born April 28, 1945, and when he was only 6 months old I carried him on a pillow in my lap as we rode the bus to Oregon. James was going overseas. It was a five day trip...long before baby carriers and disposal diapers.”
Over the years, James Fisher and Faye made their home in the Landrum Town area and interesting to note, both are from pioneer families, James, a direct descendant of the Landrum’s who arrived in Texas during the mid-1800s; Faye the daughter of the young girl who traveled in a wagon with her family to Oregon and whose Grandma lived at Wolf Creek.
Sad to say, James would pass away in May of 1966, at 48 years of age. Faye still carries on, a strong and cheerful woman who remembers working nights at the Hunts Cannery in Oregon, grading pears and cherries, later in Texas working at the Indian Mound Nursery, grading trees, with a starting salary of 90 cents an hour and keeping books at her church, the Missionary Baptist in Alto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.