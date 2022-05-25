Over the years, Jacksonville’s Vanishing Texana Museum has been the recipient of many historical quilts. Since its founding in 1965, the quilts have not always been on display and when they were, the quilts were folded up making it difficult to enjoy their full beauty. Thanks to the efforts of our volunteers, hanging racks and display tables have been built to allow visitors to see the full impact of these works of art. The exhibit, now open, runs thru June 18.
The oldest item in our collection is a coverlet, made from locally grown cotton and spun on a spinning wheel made for Mrs. George Benge in old Jacksonville around 1850. A “Welcome Home” quilt, made for a Union Soldier returning from the Civil War is hung to allow you to read the hand written messages of love and honor from his relatives. Yes, this is the quilt that was rescued by Dr. Debra Burkette while on a trip to New York and was stabilized by the Rusk Quilting Guild. A “Seven Sisters” and an “Oak Leaf/ Thistle” pattern plantation quilt from the 1870’s and 1880’s will astound you with their colors and craftsmanship. Many thanks to Dr. Debra Burkett for providing the history of these quilts via her book, “Quilts and Their Stories.”
You’ll also enjoy seeing more modern quilts from the 1930’s thru 1950’s. There’s a quilt representing the flags of various countries, the flag patterns coming from a promotion run by tobacco companies. There’s a quilt with all 48 state flowers. The donor told us how her grandmother would make small India ink dots on her forefinger to assure her stitches were uniformly spaced. A quilt frame hangs in the lobby of the museum so visitors can see how quilts are made.
The museum also has quilts that have lost their families. Please take time to read the embroidered names to see if you can assist us in getting them back to their proper home. Finally, there are other collectable quilts that will be looking for a new home for a small re-homing donation to the museum.
Don’t miss this exceptional display of historic quilts! The museum is open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 11 – 4. Admission is always free at our 300 South Bolton location.
