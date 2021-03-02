A grand ole tree standing near the shopping strip next door to Walmart has recently received much needed attention.
The Eager Beaver Tree Service of Canton, owned by Erik Hicks, trimmed the tree, treated the fresh cuts in order for them to heal properly and removed the debris on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The historic tree has been the subject of many discussions, according to Jacksonville Garden Club President Sandra Dickerson.
A cyclone fence was put up around the tree about a year ago. Unfortunately, this action only contributed to the area becoming an eyesore with debris and high weeds. The Garden Club made known their desire for the fence to be removed and the tree to be recognized, which was apparently a huge undertaking for the city, according to Dickerson.
Later, the Club attempted to contact local Walmart managers, making no progress as no one wanted to take ownership of the tree. Eventually, efforts to preserve the tree and beautify the area were put on hold.
In January of this year, the Garden Club decided to again pursue the situation regarding the tree and contacted Walmart headquarters. It was finally brought to light that Walmart Realty does own the lot on which the old tree stands. Walmart was then advised that the tree was in poor condition and was in great need of professional trimming.
Dickerson reported a group of women from Walmart promptly responded to the request and an arborist and his team showing up at the site about a week later.
“Walmart handled everything beautifully and professionally,” Dickerson stated. “The tree looks great and it is pruned. Our Club is hoping that we can beautify this area soon.”
On behalf of the Jacksonville Garden Club, Dickerson expressed thanks to Walmart for their action.
