A Jacksonville man is dead as the result of a hit-and-accident occurring about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
A Jacksonville police officer, traveling in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street, was flagged down by a motorist, who informed the officer that a pedestrian had just been struck by a vehicle, according to a statement by the Jacksonville Police Department. The officer located the injured person in the roadway and summoned assistance from the Jacksonville Fire Department.
The injured man, identified as Regelio H. Martinez, 64, of Jacksonville, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Witnesses reported a black or blue newer model Dodge Charger traveling south on Jackson as striking the pedestrian as he was crossing Jackson Street. The driver reportedly stopped for a brief period before fleeing north on Jackson Street.
The Dodge Charger sustained damage to the front of the vehicle and will be missing a side mirror.
The investigation into this traffic accident is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the Dodge Charger, or other information pertaining to this incident, should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2546.
Cherokee County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest, and indictment, of anyone involved in this incident. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous by reporting information to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (903) 586-STOP (7867).
