Jacksonville High School junior Alexis Mendoza-Sanchez has reached an achievement not seen for 10 years at JHS, according to Choir Director Tiffany Hammock. Mendoza-Sanchez has earned a place in the Texas Music Educators Association 2021 Texas All-State Choir. Following three rounds of auditions, he was selected as fourth chair in the Tenor 2 section.
Each fall, over 70,000 Texas high school students begin the All-State audition process which results in only 1,810 of those individuals being chosen to one of the four All-State Choirs, according to information provided on the TMEA website.
“Alexis is a very gifted musician and spends many hours practicing to prepare his music,” JHS Choir Director Tiffany Hammock stated.
She described the young singer as “very self-disciplined.”
“He enjoys it, so I don’t think he sees it as something he ‘has to do.’ It is something he loves to do,” Hammock said. “He pays close attention to the musical details written in the music and works to sing with musicality and good diction.”
Auditions consisted of submitted recordings. Audition pieces, pre-selected by the TMEA State Vocal Chair, included Dies Irae, by Mozart, Dance by Conte and Wie Lieblich sind deine Wohnungen by Johannes Brahms.
Mendoza-Sanchez stated he was “confused, surprised and in awe” when he was named to the All-State Choir.
“[It’s] weird, cause it is a huge thing, however, I do not really see it as such,” he said about being the first in 10 years to reach that goal.
Having earned a place in the All-State Choir has given Mendoza-Sanchez greater confidence.
“I am honored, but I am determined to do better,” he said. “I am also inspired to work harder to get at least third chair next year so I can make the Mixed Choir.
Chairs one through three become part of the Mixed Choir, while chairs four through seven perform in the Tenor-Bass Choir.
Mendoza-Sanchez says his parents are supportive to an extent. His mother has concerns about his current desire to become a music major, although she did pay for some of his piano lessons with Julie Canter. He stated he wanted to major in music to become a teacher, although he admits his plans could change. His father would like to see Alexis join him in construction work.
“Practice and do not doubt yourself,” Mendoza-Sanchez would tell others who want to better their musical ability. “Also, seek out help. You may think you are doing everything perfectly, but then boom, you get someone who has studied music and they will pick out everything wrong with what you are doing.”
What does he personally enjoy about music and being part of a choir? Mendoza-Sanchez appreciates “how versatile it is with only certain notes. Specifically, how everything comes together and the harmony.”
Normally, the All-State Choirs would perform at the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention. However, the TMEA Executive Board decided to host this year’s meeting, slated for February 11-13, as a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Menoza-Sanchez is “eagerly waiting to see if plans will be made this summer for an All-State Choir performance,” according to Hammock.
