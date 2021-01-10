The Wells FFA Booster Club has organized the sixth annual Hog Hunt & Predator Hunt event. The two separate hunts are slated for the same weekend, Friday-Sunday, Jan. 15-17.
Registration for the events begin at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m., with the hunts starting as soon as one has registered and paid.
Cost for the either event is $50 per person with a maximum of four people per team.
The Hog Hunt payout is 50% payout on the main pot with 100% payout on the side pots. The side pots cost $25 and include heavy hog and biggest cutter.
The Predator Hunt is also 50% payout on the main pot with 100% payout on side pots which include big dog, big cat, biggest coon and heavy hog. Side pots are $60 per team and all pots will be split evenly at payout.
Point for the Predator Hunt include bobcat, 100 points; coyote, 75 points; fox, 50 points and raccoon, 20 points.
There will be no trapping allowed. Thermal and night vision are permitted.
Weigh-in for the event will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Wells High School Ag Shop.
Proceeds from the event go to the Wells FFA Booster Club which supports the Wells FFA through scholarships, purchase of needed equipment, payment to hotels for students traveling to shows and by other means.
For more information, contact Brian Phillips at (903) 413-0325.
