The home of Sylvia Jones, owner of Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food, caught fire around noon today. The fire which claimed the house, also consumed a vehicle in the open garage area. A second vehicle, parked in the yard and further from the house, was not involved in the blaze.
Jones lived in a house on Greely Street in the northern portion of Jacksonville. She lived there with her son David, but neither one was home at the time of the fire. Both Sylvia and David had already arrived at her restaurant and she had begun cooking. Jones says she missed a call from neighbor Irma Bulnes, but received one from Katrina Choice. It was on that phone call that Jones was informed of the fire at her home.
Hector Bulnes, Irma’s husband, stated he’d seen smoke but paid little attention at first. However, when the smoke got stronger, he looked through his window and saw flames. It was then that he heard what he described as “small explosions.” It is at that point Bulnes stated the fire grew rapidly.
Irma Bulnes called 911 to report the blaze, but stated she was told emergency responders had already been notified.
Jamica Thompson, who works with Jones, lives about three blocks away. She was getting ready to leave for work when Jones called to tell her about the fire. Arriving at the house before Jones, Thompson stated the house could not be seen due to the heavy smoke.
Jones returned to the house to find everything destroyed in the fire. While Jones did maintain renter’s insurance, she stated it wouldn’t be enough to cover her losses.
At least two invitations have been extended to Jones by friends offering her a David a place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Marshal Jeremy Pate who was on scene today.
“I am still in the process of speaking with individuals and arriving firefighters about where they saw the fire in the residence. There was nobody at home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to anyone in the neighborhood or the firefighters. The fire was extinguished as quickly as possible, but appeared to have been burning for some time before someone saw it and we were notified,” Pate stated.
“I contacted the Red Cross for Ms. Sylvia and they were attempting to get in touch with her to see how they could help.”
