From the smallest Indian through the staff, homecoming was celebrated throughout Jacksonville ISD. The week-long celebration in anticipation of the homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 2, allowed students to dress according to the general theme, “Home.”
The daily themes were:
Monday: “Home for the Holidays,” or favorite holiday wear,
Tuesday: “Home-ies,” or twins day,
Wednesday: “Home-made,” code for everything tie-dye,
Thursday: “Bring Home the bacon,” also known as “You’re a millionaire” or dress fancy day, and
Friday: “Always find your way back Home,” in which students were to dress in spirit attire from their parents’ decades.
The week culminated in the crowning of the homecoming king and queen prior to the Friday night football game against Cleburne.
