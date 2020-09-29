It's homecoming week throughout the Jacksonville Independent School District this week and that means fun times for all.
On Monday, students at Fred Douglass Elementary School were allowed to dress up in their favorite holiday attire as a part of the homecoming spirit activities.
Halloween and Christmas-themed outfits seemed to rule the day at Fred Douglass, with students and staff alike showing off their favorite holiday clothes.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday the Jacksonville Indian football team will take on the Cleburne Yellowjackets at the Historic Tomato Bowl in the annual homecoming football game.
The JHS homecoming king and queen are expected to be crowned during the pregame ceremonies.
