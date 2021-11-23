The second annual Hometown Christmas Experience, organized by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, on the Square. With 45 craft and direct sales vendors confirmed, food trucks, live entertainment, a car and truck show and the tree lighting ceremony, this event is almost certain to have something for everyone. Santa himself is scheduled to visit to the Square for the Hometown Christmas Experience.
Author and former Rusk resident John Alexander is slated to read some of his poetry beginning at 9 a.m. at The Daily Grind, 111 W. 5th Street. Beginning at 10 a.m., he will be signing books at Small Town Books, 152 S. Main.
Also at 10 a.m., registration will begin for the car and bike show. The entry fee is a $10 new toy and two easy to open or non-perishable food items, or a $15 donation. Entry fees for the show will benefit Rusk’s Dream Tree and Good Samaritan Food Pantry. At 3 p.m., show awards will be announced.
For more information on the car and bike show, contact Cynthia Kline at 936-631-1654.
Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 10 a.m., as well, with an 11 a.m. tournament start. The entry fee is $25 per team. The tournament will be double elimination with the top team awarded a 50% cash prize. Boards will not be provided so participants will need to bring their own. The tournament is hosted by the Bluebonnet 4H Club.
Santa is slated to arrive at 11:45 a.m. and the public is invited to take pictures with Santa beginning at noon.
From 12-5 p.m. a trackless train will be available for those who wish to ride.
At 5:25 p.m., there will be a tree lighting ceremony for the 26-foot Christmas tree on the Square.
As the Hometown Christmas Experience takes place on Shop Small Business Saturday, don’t forget to stop in at your local stores and shops, too.
If the event is rained out on Nov. 27, an alternate date, Dec. 4, has been scheduled.
For more information on the Hometown Christmas Experience, or to inquire about vendor spots, contact the Rusk Chamber of Commerce at 903-683-4242 or via email to www.ruskchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.