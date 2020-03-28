A viral pandemic that has struck the nation is creating a number of challenges for people, including parents who have found themselves the primary educators of their children through at least April 3, the date Texas Governor Greg Abbott has set to lift a suspension of the school ban.
“The biggest educational challenge has been sharing devices,” said Jillian Dublin, who serves as Jacksonville High School's campus testing/AP testing coordinator. “Our home computer coincidentally stopped working recently, but my oldest got a laptop for Christmas. I have my work computer, and they each have a cell phone. Taking turns on the device that's most able to efficiently get everything done has been one of our unexpected challenges.”
Dublin and her husband Dean are parents of three children: High school senior Jackson, sophomore Julianna and Walker, an eighth-grader.
Thus far, their biggest emotional challenge has been the mandate for social distancing.
“Teens are very social creatures, and the isolation is starting to weigh on them – even with virtual conversations,” she said. “It's not the same.”
And educators are missing the students as well.
“I wish a fast end to our school closure – we want and need our students back,” said Dr. Chad Kelly, Jacksonville ISD superintendent. “JISD remains positive and hopeful during this crisis.”
Schools throughout Cherokee County are ensuring lessons are delivered to families via the district website and traditional pen and paper homework packets families can pick up at designated places on assigned days.
It’s something officials have anticipated, “assisting our parents as they practice homeschooling,” Kelly said. “We are here to help.”
Alto ISD curriculum and instruction director Misty Townsend, in an open letter to parents posted on the district’s social media page, stressed that “these plans are in no way meant to recreate a regular school day for our students … our heartfelt desire is not to create an additional burden to our families, but instead provide activities to engage our students while they are at home.
... Our students have worked too hard to risk losing anything they have gained this year.”
Rusk ISD Superintendent Grey Burton predicted that his faculty – like others across the country – “will come out of this pandemic with several new and effective ways to educate our students.”
His district is utilizing a variety of platforms to both help provide needed material and provide students with “a sense of being a member of the Rusk ISD family. We want our students to take pride in being an eagle especially
during difficult times,” Burton said. “This is a transition for everyone and as always, our educators, students, and families have excelled at taking on this difficult challenge.”
In Jacksonville, the Dublins are “primarily using what JISD is providing, with the instructional links they provide to resources like Khan Academy and You Tube. College Board is also helpful for AP courses,” Dublin said. “My kiddos are able to adapt, but all have expressed that they strongly prefer face-to-face instruction.”
Meanwhile, she admits that finding the right balance between parent and educator “is tricky as a parent of teenagers.
“They are pretty self-sufficient, and have been able to do most of their work without any assistance,” Dublin said. “In normal times, I try to be the parent who encourages my children to self-advocate and take care of their own business – especially for my high school kids. During these strange times, I'm trying to keep that up by monitoring schedules, screen time and continuing to encourage completion of school work,” she said.
Jacksonville resident Laura Mullenax, who has been homeschooling her 12-year-old daughter for the past 15 months, recently weighed in on her social media page after seeing posts from parents concerned about meeting the challenge of temporarily schooling their children at home.
“Just my 2 cents,” she wrote. “Parents, homeschooling is a challenge. I don't recommend jumping in for a week while your kids are quarantined. Unless you have their textbook and syllabus, are you teaching according to your district’s plan? I recommend spending time with your kids … cook with them, play games with them, take walks in nature, listen to their favorite music … get to know your kids. If it is a wonderful time for y'all both … then look at homeschool for the coming year. Don’t muddy the waters in all this world’s chaos. Just enjoy your kid … they are not going to fall behind in a week.”
Homeschooling “is both the greatest adventure and the worse fear factor ever,” she said, describing the doubts that enter parents’ minds.
“Imagine standing on a skyscraper ledge with your child – the opportunities for homeschool education are as far as the eye can see. Endless possibilities! But while you are standing there you realize – OH MY – I am standing here with my child!! I am her provider, protector. I am responsible for her growth and education. What if I fail?”
Her daughter’s education is tailored to meet her specific needs when it comes to learning – “we realized Marina needed a more flexible and reduced stress alternative” – and done on a schedule where certain subjects are studied on a given day.
“Homeschool is not about ‘8:15, you do science … 9:15, you do music – some parents do have time-managed schedules; we don’t,” Mullenax said, adding that primarily, “homeschool is about flexibility.”
Another thing parents must remember is that “there is a HUGE difference between homeschool and schooling at home,” she stressed.
“Homeschool in the State of Texas is not regulated – as of yet – while schooling at home is … state regulations govern your curriculum and attendance,” Mullenax said.
Whether it’s using homeschool education or temporarily schooling at home, it’s important to not stress about what it taking place, but to discern what their child needs.
“There are days when she tells me, ‘Momma, I can’t!' I can read her face to know if she is tired or stressed, neither which promote a positive learning environment. So, we either give her some down time or go play with the animals,” Mullenax said. “Basically, it’s a time to to regroup and breathe.”
Dublin agreed.
“My advice is to do what you can do, and then let the rest go. All parents are educators – they just don't all have formal credentials,” she said. “You taught your kiddos how to walk and talk, and you have always had the greatest impact on their social and life skills.
“Keep on providing the best instruction you can, and don't be critical of yourself or your students when it doesn't look like what everyone else is doing,” she said, adding that even for educators, “there is always some small measure of uncertainty.
“How will certain TEA decisions impact our students? When there’s a new test, what will it look like? This is completely different,” Dublin said. “It is very heartbreaking, and tears have been shed by myself and so many of my friends in education.
“We partner with our students in so many ways, and not being able to answer their questions and concerns is unfamiliar territory. It's unsettling to not have the answers, and I find myself moving between frustration, sadness and a level of acceptance,” she said. “As upsetting as it all can be, I would encourage everyone to focus on your faith and your health. These are the important things, and we will deal with rest as we go.”
