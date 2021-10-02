Various law enforcement agencies provided a police escort for the body of Alto Police Officer Ryan Vasquez who died Sept. 7. The procession, which took place Sept. 30, began at the Sunnyvale Police Department and ended in Wells at Vasquez’s farm where a memorial service was held.
featured
Honoring a brother in blue
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Linda Crim, of Jacksonville, passed away at the age of 70 on September 29, 2021. She was born in Cooper, TX to Herbert and Betty Ruth (Mitchell) Krannich. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Rondo Crim. They were married for over 50 years. Linda loved horses, riding horses and was a big anima…
Most Popular
Articles
- Cherokee County indictments total 81 charges in three month span
- Cherokee County arrests for Sept. 14-20
- Single vehicle accident claims a life
- Traffic accident west of Rusk claims life of Rusk County man
- JHS announces Homecoming Court 2021
- Meatloaf, An American Classic
- UPDATE: Police find missing teens
- Jacksonville names Director of Communications and Tourism
- Three J'ville Middle School football games moved to Tomato Bowl
- Hard landing sends pilot to hospital
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.