Students at Rusk High School participated in two separate balloon release events Friday to honor Karen Mize, who lost her battle with COVID-19.
The balloon releases, held during two lunch periods, allowed students to say farewell to a beloved educator. Although she served only three years at Rusk, she became well-loved in that short time and had an obvious impact on her students.
Following the first balloon release, sophomore Josi Hill, speaking on behalf of a small group to upset to speak, saidd Mize was someone who was easy to talk to, describing her as one of the most open and welcoming people on campus.
“It sits heavy on my heart knowing that I couldn’t just go into the library anymore and talk to her,” Hill said.
Sarah Trawick, Emily Trowbridge and Leslie Sanchez, all seniors, participated in the second balloon release. Each of the girls, students in her dual credit classes, had developed a special relationship with Mize.
“I, honestly, wasn’t a fan of hers at first,” Trawick said. Her opinion changed once she got to know Mize.
Sanchez expected Mize to be mean but soon discovered her to be a sweet teacher.
“She always thought of others,” Sanchez said. “She always did little things that would let you know that she really cared for you… She was very considerate and always looking out for others.”
“She wasn’t the most approachable,” Trowbridge said of her first impression. “Once she kind of realized what type of person you were, that she liked you and you liked her, she just kind of became your best friend.”
Mize encouraged her students to do their best and try new things.
“She was the reason I got involved in NHS and student council,” Trawick said. “She’s the one who pushed me to do that.”
Trawick now serves as president of the student council.
“She was with the credit recovery and dual credit kids, so she was able to push, you could say, from both spectrums. She got to interact and push people that didn’t want to be at school and those that were involved in school a lot,” Trowbridge said. “She got onto you because she cared and she loved you and she wanted you to succeed the way that she knew you could.”
Sanchez recalled a theater assignment she had procrastinated in getting finished due to focusing on her dual credit finals. Mize told Sanchez she really needed to complete the assignment, which was to create a storyboard for a musical. Once it had been turned in and graded, Sanchez gave it to Mize to look at.
“She actually left it in her office in the library, so it’s still there,” Sanchez said. Rather than take it home, Sanchez plans to give the project to another teacher who was good friends with Mize.
“She also really saw the positive in everyone,” Trawick said.
With no name on her parking spot, Trowbridge said Mize would complain about people parking in her space.
“The day that I started painting it, she texted me and said that she had COVID,” Trowbridge said.
Mize was never able to park in her newly painted and designated space.
“I want to put a sealant coat over it and leave it here,” Trowbridge said. She recognizes she would need permission to do so, but hopes it will be allowed as a tribute to Mize.
Trowbridge and another friend proposed the idea of the balloon release.
“The day that we found out that Ms. Mize had passed, I cried and cried and cried, but it got to the point to where I just didn’t want to sit around, I wanted to do something for her,” Trowbridge said. “You’re lifting your message up to her because you know she’s the type of person who’s going to be with Jesus.”
“We never got to tell her goodbye because the last time we saw her wasn’t supposed to be goodbye forever,” Trawick said.
