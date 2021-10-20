Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Honorary Chair of the 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Awards, announced that Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery 501c3, of Bullard, has received the Governor’s Innovation in Volunteerism Award. This award recognizes organizations supporting or engaging volunteers that truly think outside the box to make volunteerism more accessible, more productive, and more available to their fellow Texans.
“Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery 501c3 took off their military uniforms and went to war for our heroes who are struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” said Adam Troy. “They support over 100 combat veterans and their families by providing outdoor recovery trips each of the last three years—all 100% volunteered. They are founded by wounded veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who truly want to make a difference and put an end to the 22 a day we lose to suicide. These men truly show the true meaning of selfless service and bravery, something that was instilled in them while serving this great nation.”
Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery 501c3 provides free hunting and fishing trips to aid veterans recovering from combat-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Founded by wounded soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, this small East Texas nonprofit engages volunteers to support more than 100 combat veterans and their families each year. In addition to reaffirming the outdoors to veterans who are struggling with PTSD or suicidal thoughts, the organization provides Gold Star Families with hunting and fishing excursions while serving as male role models to help youths heal during their time of need.
Beyond the outdoor programs, Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery has raised funds for funerals of fallen servicemen and women and hosts holiday celebrations for military families. They also volunteer as boat captains for high school fishing teams and as youth sports coaches within their community.
The Innovation in Volunteerism Award is a part of the 38th annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards. These awards, presented in conjunction with OneStar Foundation, honor the exemplary service of individuals and organizations that have made a significant and measurable contribution to Texas communities in the past year.
“Gov. Greg Abbott and I have been so inspired by the generosity and selfless dedication demonstrated by volunteers across this great state over the past year,” said Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “As we strive toward stronger Texas communities, we are reminded that the true power of the Lone Star State is found in people coming together to support one another. We are thrilled to recognize the Texan spirit of service exemplified by this year’s 11 outstanding awardees.”
Awardees were selected for engaging in volunteer service that effectively addresses a critical need, makes a sustained positive impact on the community, and inspires others to get involved in their cause or community.
“All of this year’s awardees have exhibited an enduring commitment to service in even the most extraordinary circumstances,” said Chris Bugbee, OneStar President & CEO. “They have persevered in spite of—or perhaps because of—the COVID-19 pandemic and have risen to the challenge of meeting this year’s exceptional community needs. We are grateful to these incredible awardees for making a difference in the lives of so many Texans.”
Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery will be honored alongside other Governor’s Volunteer Awardees Nov. 3 during an online awards ceremony hosted by Honorary Chair of the Governor's Volunteer Awards, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott.
For a list of the rest of the awardees, visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.
About OneStar
OneStar strengthens Texas communities by creating pathways for individuals and organizations to engage, connect and accelerate their impact. We advance service and volunteering as effective solutions to our state’s toughest social challenges. We are recognized as a statewide voice for the Texas nonprofit sector and a respected partner to foundations, state agencies and the business community. Born from state government in 1974, we carry out our mission with direction and guidance from the Office of the Texas Governor. Learn more at onestarfoundation.org.
