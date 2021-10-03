The Clinic of HOPE hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sept. 27 and the participation exceeded expectations of medical provider Elaine Ballard, DNP, PRN, FNP-BC. The vaccination clinic offered free Pfizer vaccines through the Texas National Guard-Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“We didn’t have a very good turnout in the summer, but because of the rise in all of the cases we felt it was really important to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Ballard said.
She attributes the difference in participation between the summer clinic and the one this week to a longer time-frame in which to publicize the more recent event.
Ballard said she was encouraged to see the increased turnout.
“I understand people’s hesitancy and I try to meet them where they are and explain away their fears and explain to them about the vaccine and its effectiveness and its safety and all of those things,” Ballard said.
She said a lot of vaccine hesitancy, in her experience, is due to misinformation from friends, family, Facebook and other social media, which creates fear or mistrust.
One person receiving the vaccine at the clinic was Sydney Smith of Jacksonville.
“I feel like it is needed for my health and I feel like it is something I need to not get COVID. I’m very scared to get COVID.” Smith said.
She said she had not previously received the vaccine because she didn’t feel there was enough information about it, but FDA approval made a difference in her decision.
“Personally, I would encourage people to get the vaccine because it has been shown to be very effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, death,” Ballard said. “Especially with this new variant, the Delta variant, being eight times more transmissible than the original one, it is even more critical that we get more people vaccinated so we can get the number of cases down and not overwhelm our health care system.
It’s really important to believe in the science and to believe and trust in your health care providers. We go into this to help people.”
Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
The Clinic of HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale St., was established in August 2019 through a partnership with the University of Texas-Tyler and provides low-cost medical care for uninsured patients. Open from 9 a.m. until 4 pm. Tuesdays and Wednesday, the clinic accepts walk-ins, but encourages appointments.
The clinic has also begun offering limited dental services. Local dentists, Larry Folden of All Smiles, and Bruce Lamond, of Dental Solutions, volunteer their time and expertise for limited appointments each month for those in need of emergency dental care.
For more information about HOPE and its services, visit the non-profit’s website, hopecenter.info, or Facebook page, Hope Jacksonville.
