The HOPE Center's pantry, located at 595 S. Ragsdale St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
"Please, come by and grab anything you need," said HOPE executive Ellann Lewis-Johnson. "We will have produce and many 'heat an eat' type foods to help busy parents make it through home school and work."
She added that Cherokee County residents are welcome to visit the pantry once per month. "However, everyone is welcome to the produce and other items we have outside even if you've picked up groceries this month," she said.
HOPE is strictly enforcing COVID-19 guidelines to help prevent spread of the virus. Visitors are asked to wear a mask when approaching the building, and to practice social distancing measures.
Visitors must call (903) 586-7781 prior to arrival so that volunteers can prepare, then deliver groceries curbside.
The pantry also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29.
