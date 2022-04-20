H.O.P.E., Helping Others Pursue Enrichment, will be participating in the East Texas Giving Day Event on Tuesday, April 26, and is asking the community to help change the world around you by making a donation.
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for area nonprofits. This initiative is organized by East Texas Communities Foundation and provides citizens across a 32-county area an easy way to support the mission of local nonprofits that serve their communities. The purpose of an area wide Giving Day is to bring the region together on one day and as one community to raise money and awareness for East Texas nonprofits.
According to Ellann Johnson, Executive Director of H.O.P.E. the produce outreach of H.O.P.E. provided 7,562 individuals with fresh produce in 2021; the Backpack program, which ensures a child’s nutritional needs are met over the weekend, distributed 4,335 backpacks thus far for the 2021-2022 school year in Jacksonville; and the Senior Program provides 790 free boxes of nutritious food to qualifying seniors per year, in addition to many other services provided by H.O.P.E. such as food distribution, medical services and transportation services.
Donations can be made in the pre-giving period now and during the event on April 26 by going to easttexasgivingday.org/GiveHope. All donations are tax deductible and will be for the unrestricted use by your chosen charity.
