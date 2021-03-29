Donate to or shop their yard sale and help HOPE continue its mission to uplift the residents of Cherokee County.
HOPE is hosting a yard sale Thursday-Saturday, April 15-17, and is currently requesting donations for the sale.
Items of almost every type are welcome, however, clothing and mattresses are not being accepted.
Suggested categories of donations are household and kitchen items, home accessories, tools, baby items, toys, bicycles, books, musical instruments, electronics, small appliances, furniture and lawn furniture.
It would be appreciated if donated items are in gently used condition.
Donations can be dropped off at HOPE, 597 Ragsdale Street, Jacksonville, during the day Tuesday-Wednesday, April 13-14. Arrangements can be made to receive items at other times or even to have someone pick up donations from those unable to drop them off.
Donations are tax deductible as HOPE is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit.
The sale will be conducted outdoors, assuming weather permits. If necessary due to weather, the sale will be postponed.
A series of tent awnings will be set up with tables full of yard sale goodies. Parking will be allowed on the street.
Times for the sale are as follows:
• 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15;
• 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 16; and
• 8 a.m – 12 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
No early sales will be conducted.
Volunteers will be needed to assist in conducting the yard sale. Volunteers are welcome for an hour or all day.
To arrange for a donation drop-off, to have a donation picked up or to volunteer, contact Marlene Jowell at (903) 279-7815.
For more information on HOPE and the variety of community programs the organization sponsors, visit their website at hopecenter.info or the Facebook page Hope Jacksonville.
