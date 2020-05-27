HOPE to open food pantry on Saturday

In an effort to make sure everyone in the community who needs food is able to be served, HOPE will open its food pantry on Sat., May 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Due to the continued presence of COVID-19, and for the safety of the staff and clients, distribution of food will take place curbside.
Upon arrival clients are asked to phone (903) 586-7781 to sign up for food by phone. A HOPE staffer will then pack the groceries and deliver them curbside.
Fresh produce, if available, will be on racks at the front and back door of HOPE.
All clients are asked to obey social distancing guidelines when gathering produce.
Food and monetary donations will be gladly accepted on Saturday as well.
HOPE continues to serve an increased number of individuals that are in need, and expects a continued increase throughout the remainder of the year.
HOPE is located at 595 S. Ragsdale St. in Jacksonville.
