A fire at a mobile home claimed the life of one resident and left another occupant and a firefighter injured Thursday evening near Bullard.
According to multiple news sources, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said fire crews and assisting agencies responded to the fully-engulfed structure around 6:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on CR 3523.
It was reported that one of the firefighters was trapped in the structure and sustained non-life threatening injuries and that the state fire marshal’s office is being called in to investigate the incident.
The fire was controlled and is under investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office.
