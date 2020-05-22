Houston County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person

The Houston County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's assistance in locating a missing person.
Stephanie Michelle Holloway, 42, was last seen Wednesday morning walking in the Porter Springs community.
At that time she was wearing gray sweat pants, a gray t-shirt and gray tennis shoes.
Holloway suffers from mental illness.
Anyone seeing this individual ia asked to call the Houston County Sheriff's Office (936) 544-2862.
