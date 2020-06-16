Houston County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 12-year-old

HEATHER OLIVER

GRAPELAND — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a missing person.

Heather Oliver, 12, was last seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday on FM 1272 in Grapeland.

She stands 5-foot tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black shorts and is believed to be traveling on a bicycle.

Anyone having any information regarding the disappearance of Oliver is asked to phone Sgt. Ryan Martin (936) 544-2862.

