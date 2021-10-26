Houston woman arrested in Rusk for human trafficking has been indicted

A Houston woman that was arrested earlier this month in Rusk and accused of trafficking two dozen people, in exchange for money, has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department found 24 individuals, who had enter the country illegally from Mexico and Central America, to be tucked away inside a Chevrolet Suburban that was driven by Maria Elizabeth Lopez, 46, when the vehicle was stopped in the early-morning hours of Oct. 3.
Court documents indicate that Lopez was indicted on three counts related to transporting people into the United States without permission for financial gain.
She is said to knowingly have engaged in a conspiracy to take people who illegally entered and stayed in the country from Texas to Florida.
The grand jury said that Lopez committed the acts between Jan. 2021 to around Oct. 3.
The indictment stated that Lopez had trafficked 12 separate loads of people into who had entered the United States illegally, the country.
Lopez was arrested and later booked into the Gregg County Jail until Oct. 14. At that time she was transferred to another facility.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Tyler.
