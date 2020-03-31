Area residents discuss response
to COVID-19, other political topics
With the country in a state of panic due to the COVID-19 virus, one thing remains the same – in November, the American people will elect who will be president of the United States for the next four years.
A recent $2 trillion stimulus relief package could be the deciding factor at the polls this fall, according to some.
Did President Donald Trump handle the virus pandemic well or did he fail the American people?
Opinions are endless about the current crisis, but the Progress recently asked a few area residents their opinion on Trump and the upcoming elections.
Husband and wife Richard and Kim Felt of Jacksonville believe the president has done a good job leading the country overall.
“He has done very well with foreign relations, blazing new trails rather following party traditions. He has done better with redirecting government interference and bureaucracy. My concern is the debt he is incurring,” Richard said. “With immigration, he has done well.”
Kim added she thought the president is going a “great” job, because “he has done what he said he would do and he continues to amaze me with his grit.
“He knows business and his experience has brought economically strength to all people, if they are willing to work. Despite of the push backs and pure ugliness from the liberals, he has overcome,” she added.
Regarding the current health crisis spurred by COVID-19, the couple found the president's responses and policies favorable, for the most part.
“I think he's reacting very well,” Richard said.
However, he added, “I don't think giving the money to the general population is a good idea; it's just going to add to the deficit and the majority of the people will just use it to pay bills and not do anything for the economy. We need to let the market do its thing.”
His wife, on the other hand, said she believes the president's emergency stimulus package “is a good idea if people were going to use it properly, such as going out and purchasing (goods) to keep the economy rolling. I am concerned about our debt as a country.”
Despite concerns regarding the pandemic, President Trump has “done great,” she said. “He has kept a calmness and he has been very plain-spoken. He's also talking to the nation everyday with specialists in this field, and has had them speak so people get it straight from the experts.”
Jacksonville Democrat Dustin Haltom, 22, does not agree with the Felts, saying that “while I appreciate President Trump's change of tone about the severity of this pandemic, as well as his willingness to sign a bipartisan stimulus package, I am still concerned about his leadership on this issue given his initial dismissiveness.”
The president's initial Easter deadline to release the citizens from a national social distancing mandate “is too early,” Dustin said. “The best thing that Trump could do right now is to listen to the more nonpartisan members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, and not worry about the potential political consequences of his actions during this crisis.
“There is a lot of uncertainty about the economy right now, and America is hoping that our situation will get back to normal sooner rather than later, but our leadership needs to prioritize our safety before anything else,” he said.
On Sunday, Trump extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April.
Regarding the recent stimulus package, Dustin said he was “glad that Congress was able to work out a good compromise on the stimulus package for COVID-19. Both sides of the aisle should be happy with the intended effects of this bill, including relief for struggling industries as well as worker protections and unemployment benefits.”
Discussion of U.S. presidents whom they felt were most effective revealed the trio supported leaders representing their political party affiliation.
“I grew up during the Obama administration and supported most of his actions and policies as president, especially the passage of the Affordable Care Act and DACA,” Dustin said.
The Felts both mentioned George W. Bush as their choice as the most effective in the Oval Office, while Richard additionally named Ronald Reagan as an effective leader.
Reagan “boosted the economy, foreign relations and united the country – he was a cheerleader for our country,” he said, adding, “like Trump, he did add to the economy.”
Bush “united the country after 9/11, but other than that he wasn’t that great of a president,” Richard said. “His economic policies were better than Clinton's, but, actually, both Bushes were Democrats in sheep clothing.”
Kim echoed her husband's disappointment in Bush.
“Economically, he did good, in the 9/11 aftermath he was great, but he is a great disappointment to me, looking hindsight,” she said. “He was a Republican, at least I thought. Now, if I knew what I know now about his stance on abortion, I would not have supported him.”
The trio's answers varied on the topic of what they believe are the areas needing most improvement in the country.
For Dustin, education is a key issue.
“Although it is not the most hot-button issue, I think our government needs to devote substantial attention to improving our education system,” he said. “As we know in Texas, our public schools have not received the proper funding necessary to allow our students to thrive, and many schools are in desperate need for more teachers and staff because they are not receiving the best incentives to work.”
College affordability and proper funding of early childhood education/child care also are important issues for him, he added.
“Speaking as a recent college graduate, I would also call on the government to listen to young people and enact policies that address our most pressing needs, such as ending gun violence, combating climate change and promoting mental health services,” he said.
Kim, on the other hand, said President Trump “needs to push harder” on the abortion issue, which she describes as her “one deal-break issue.”
“He is trying, I know,” she said.
The couple both said that revamping the political process – in which “lifetime politicians” regardless of party affiliation are a thing of the past – is important to them, as is less government interference.
This, Kim said, means “less government hand-outs, protecting our Social Security for those who paid in, and not anyone else, illegals included.”
Additionally, while “I love the diversity of our country, and I want it to continue, but not illegally,” she said. “Close the borders and allow people to come in correctly, through a process.”
Dustin and the Felts addressed other topics, as well, including:
• Joe Biden is currently the apparent Democratic frontrunner, after big wins in the March primaries. If elected, do you feel he would bring needed change to the country?
DUSTIN: I voted for Vice President Biden in the recent primary as I believe he has the experience and leadership skills needed to get our country back on the right track. A Biden presidency would offer much needed improvement to our foreign policy, education, health care and climate agenda. That being said, a Democratic Congress is essential to achieving any progressive change under a Biden administration, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has proven that he prioritizes obstructionism over bipartisan legislation.
KIM: Joe Biden – Wow, he will be told what to do, when and how. The extreme left will run him. He isn’t a strong man and will go where the wind blows and he doesn’t seem to think for himself. Him being our president would be detrimental to all of us. Although I believe Sanders would be much worse.
RICHARD: He would bring change, but not needed change.
