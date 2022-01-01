As we have learned, even Texas can have winter storms that can cause burst pipes and water damage. Here are some things you can do in advance to minimize your damage.
Prepare the inside of your home:
• Get your chimney inspected and cleaned. Creosote buildup can start a fire.
• Get your furnace inspected to ensure it’s safe and will last the winter.
• Test your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms. Alarms older than 10 years should be replaced.
• Seal leaks or cracks around bathroom and kitchen pipes.
• Check your attic insulation for areas that need repair.
• Stock up on bottled water, nonperishable food, and batteries in case your power goes out
Prepare the outside of your home:
• Trim trees hanging over your house and cars.
• Clean the gutters.
• Winterize your pool and check your coverage. If the temperatures dip below freezing, run the pump to keep the pipes from freezing.
• Find your water shutoff valve. It’s usually under a metal lid near the street between your house and the larger manhole cover with the city water shutoff valve. Test the valve to make sure it’s not stuck and that you can shut it off in an emergency. If you can’t, contact a plumber to replace it.
For additional resources on winter readiness, visit tdi.texas.gov/tips/how-to-make-your-house-winter-ready.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.