Willie Howard, Independent Financial Consultant, Howard Investment Services in Houston, Texas, received Honorable Mention in the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation. The FDCDC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization launched in 2009 in response to unmet community needs identified by the Fred Douglass Alumni Association, whose members live in, or have roots in, the Jacksonville community.
The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation established its awards program to recognize the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world.
Financial advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Hundreds of inspirational nominations for the Invest in Others Awards were received this year and reviewed by a diverse panel of leaders in the financial services industry. Those earning Honorable Mention were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.
FDCDC has a fundamental belief that poverty cycles can be broken by education, hard work and opportunity. The belief is that if given the proper tools, resources and guidance, residents can improve their lifestyle with access to critically needed developmental programs and services. This was especially true for some of the more distressed and poverty-stricken neighborhoods.
Some projects undertaken by the organization include: Medicare information seminar featuring Area Agency on Aging; Money Smart Seminars, in partnership with local banks, at Jacksonville Public Library for elementary school students thru senior adults; Money Savvy Piggy Banks and coloring books given to elementary school students; providing socks for residents, and treats for staff, to all nursing homes in Jacksonville; provided Thanksgiving Baskets to needy families; awarded Scholarships for students attending college; and hosted Home-Based Business webinar.
The Invest in Others Awards will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 22, in Boston in the following categories: Catalyst, Community Service, Volunteer of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.
The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors and other financial professionals to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. Over the past 15 years, IiO has given more than $3 million to 300+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more.
For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
