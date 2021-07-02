Jacksonville selected James Hubbard as new city manager following a special session of city council Friday, July 2.
Hubbard has worked in local government for over 12 years and currently serves as the President of Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO), a position he has held since November 2017.
Hubbard arrived at his position in Jacksonville after working in several positions within the Colleyville city government, including as assistant city manager.
He was a recipient of the 2021 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, a biennial award recognizing rising stars under 40 years old in the economic development industry.
“We’ve seen his dedication to the city of Jacksonville, to the residents, to growing our town, and he just seemed like the natural fit,” Mayor Randy Gorham said. “We’re thrilled.”
Hubbard holds a Master in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Criminology from the University of Texas at Arlington. He has participated in the development of a five-year fully funded capital improvement plan targeting critical infrastructure, focused on geographic mapping and asset management, as well as taking part in Development and Charter Review Committees.
“Greg announced his departure, moving on to a great opportunity with the city of Denison and I had a lot of synergy working with the city council in the JEDCO role and also working with city manager Greg Smith. I just really see this as an opportunity to expand my role with the city, to hopefully help continue to shape a bright future with a wonderful city council,” Hubbard said of his change in position. “I can’t thank the JEDCO board enough for their support my first three-and-a-half years here.”
Hubbard and his wife Amy have been married for 14 years. They have lived in Jacksonville with their four children since he joined JEDCO. The couple is expecting their fifth child in January 2022.
“Serving the citizens and employees of Jacksonville in this expanded role is the honor of a lifetime,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard will replace Greg Smith, who has served since March 2018 but resigned in order to accept the city manager position with the city of Denison. Smith’s resignation, and Hubbard’s official capacity in office, becomes effective August 12.
