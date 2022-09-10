Hundreds come together to lift up Troup's Cooper Reid at prayer vigil

TROUP - Several hundred people, from all walks of life, came to the Tiger Stadium football field on Saturday night to lift Cooper Reid up to the Lord in prayer.
Reid, a defensive lineman, was injured while playing in Friday night's homecoming game against Buffalo.
The junior is in a Tyler hospital and is suffering from a brain injury. It was revealed at the prayer vigil that he had made slight improvement on Saturday, but that he will remain medically sedated for the next three days in hopes of reducing swelling in the brain. He is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition.
On Saturday evening the Tiger Stadium playing field was converted into a "praying field," according to Kevin Hearon, who reminded everyone that the purpose of Saturday's gathering was to come together as a community to lift up Cooper in prayer.
Hearon also praised the actions of the Troup High School athletic training staff and head trainer Sam Hamilton, all of the first responders (paramedics, fire personnel and law enforcement) who rushed in to assist and the Buffalo High School football coaches and players for their response at such a difficult time.
"Shine Worship" praise band played several songs throughout the evening and quite a few local clergy members from Troup shared words with the crowd and led prayers.
As one of the speakers stated to those gathered, many of which are Troup High School students, everyone wants to know what they can do for Cooper and the Reid family. The thing that is needed most is prayers for a full recovery.
The positive power of prayer filled Tiger Stadium on Saturday night and that power will continue to be on display in the community in the days to come.
