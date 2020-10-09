Hurricane Delta nearing landfall in southwest La.

Hurricane Delta, with its maximum sustained winds of 105 m.p.h,.was about 35 miles south of Cameron, La. according to the 4 p.m. advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The storm is expected to make landfall on Friday night, and then head in a northeasterly direction on Saturday, which should push it up through central and parts of northern Louisiana and on into Mississippi.
The storm is moving north, northeast at 14 m.p.h.
Hurricane conditions can be expected in the area of landfall, as well as life threatening storm surge.
