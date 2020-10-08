Hurricane Delta turns to the west slightly; SE Texas on high alert

The National Weather Service's 10 a.m. report on Hurricane Delta indicated that the Category 2 storm system has shifted slightly westward.
Delta is now packing maximum sustained winds of 105 m.p.h. and is located 400 miles south of Cameron, La. The hurricane is moving northwest at 14 m.p.h.
The storm is now expected to make landfall late Friday afternoon, or early Friday evening near Cameron, La.
Hurricane Warnings have been issued for Jefferson County in Texas, and for a portion of the Texas coast from High Island to Sabine Pass.
Four counties in Texas, Hardin, Jasper, Newton and Orange are under a Tropical Storm Warning.
