Hurricane drives evacuees into area

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Although Hurricane Laura is predicted to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday on the Texas-Louisiana border about 150 miles away, her impact is being felt locally as evacuees head north seeking shelter.
“We're right in the flight path,” said Steven Cooper, a patrol officer with Wells Police Department.
Describing a steadily growing pattern of traffic through the city, which is in the southermost part of the county, Cooper noted that some Beaumont residents – ordered to evacuate the area due to the hurricane – are heading up US Highway 59 to Lufkin, which is a 90-mile drive, into Cherokee County seeking shelter.
“I talked with five or six different groups last night, and their intended destination was Jacksonville or Tyler, and I'm sure hotels are filling up pretty quickly,” he said.
According to The Weather Channel website, www.weather.com, evacuations of more than half a million residents were ordered, with 400,000 in East Texas and more than 125,000 in Louisiana.
The site noted that:
• Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds will affect areas near where Laura makes landfall.
• Laura is also an inland flood risk as far north as Arkansas or southern Missouri.
• Isolated tornadoes are also expected from Laura.
Meanwhile, governors of Texas and Louisiana declared disasters in advance of the storms, while a number of school districts announced they will be closed the rest of the week. In Cherokee County, Alto ISD announced early Tuesday afternoon it will cancel classes and a JV football game in Troup on Thursday, while the decision for Friday “will be a wait-and-see, based on the weather conditions and power availability,” said district personnel.
Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Renfro confirmed his prediction, saying that
based on past experience, local officials know that “our hotels start filling.”
Delivering Chamber materials and maps to the various hotels in town, she discovered Best Western, Holiday Inn, Executive Inn and La Quinta “were all basically full” by mid-afternoon Tuesday.
“They had received quite a bit of people coming in, booking through Friday, from the conversations that I've heard,” with additional stay depending on the outcome of the hurricane, she said.
Home Place Inn and Trade Wind Motel “were getting multiple calls throughout the day, and had some rooms available earlier, but are seeing a rise in reservations,” Renfro added.
A quick visit to Love's Lookout just north of the city on US Highway 69, where a tourist information center islocated, revealed “they were busy as well, with a lot of people stopping in,” she said.
in the meantime, visitors – long-term or short – can find information that includes area eateries and things to do at www.jacksonvilletexas.com or the facebook page, “Jacksonville Chamber.”
ON THE NET: www.weather.com
