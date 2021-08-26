The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has put the entire Gulf Coast on alert for the arrival of a hurricane early next week.
What is now Tropical Storm 9, churning in the Caribbean Sea southwest of Jamaica, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and enter the Gulf of Mexico on Friday night.
The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Sunday evening, or early Monday morning somewhere in an area between Galveston Bay and Biloxi, Miss. According to the report.
All of Louisiana is in the projected path of the storm and the state is bracing for a significant weather event.
Forecasters say an upper-level ridge in the southeast United States will determine if the storm gets pushed further west or remains on track.
Depending on where the storm makes landfall will determine the affect it has on the East Texas area.
