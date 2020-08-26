Hurricane Laura now a 'dangerous' Category 3, expected to strengthen

Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3 (winds between 111 and 129 m.p.h.) hurricane according to the National Weather Service.
The cyclone moved slightly east overnight and is expected to make landfall early Thursday morning near the Texas-Louisiana border.
Meteorologists say Laura has the potential to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 (winds of 130 to 156 m.p.h.) hurricane before coming ashore.
Hurricane force winds, along with damaging wind gusts, are expected to spread inland to portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana on Thursday.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Laura was located 235 miles southeast of Galveston and is moving in a north, northwesterly direction at 16 m.p.h.
