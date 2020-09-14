Hurricane Sally rapidly intensifying in northern Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Sally rapidly increased in strength over the warm waters of the northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday, and now has maximum sustained winds of 90 m.p.h., according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is expected to make landfall on Tuesday or Tuesday night along the central gulf region as a strong Category 2 hurricane that could feature winds as high as 105 m.p.h..
At 1 p.m. Monday, Sally was located about 125 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving west-northwest at 7 m.p.h.
A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Morgan City, La to the Alabama-Florida border, while a Storm Surge Warning is in place for an area from Port Fourchon, LA to the Alabama-Florida border.
