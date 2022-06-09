Texas and the U.S. could be in for another busy hurricane season, which runs from June through November.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts up to 10 hurricanes. Colorado State University experts forecast 9 hurricanes and they say there’s a 54% chance that a hurricane comes within 50 miles of the Texas coast.
Some tips to prepare:
• Consider buying flood insurance. Flood damage isn’t covered by your home insurance. Don’t wait long: flood policies typically don’t take effect for 30 days after purchase.
• Write a family disaster plan. Start from the TexasReady.gov website.
• Decide where and how far you’ll go if you have to evacuate.
• Build a “go-kit” with food, medicine, clothes, pet food, and other vital supplies.
• Make a room-by-room home inventory. This could help later if you file a claim. A home inventory chart can be downloaded from tdi.texas.gov/pubs/consumer/cb086.pdf.
Have a question about insurance? Call the Texas Department of Insurance at 800-252-3439 or visit www.tdi.texas.gov.
