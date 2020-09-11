Hyundai recalls SUVs that could catch fire due to electrical short

DETROIT — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer could cause vehicles to catch fire.
The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines are off.
Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.
In addition, Hyundai says if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, the vehicles should not be driven and owners should disconnect the positive cable on the battery. They should contact a dealer who will provide a loaner vehicle if needed.
Hyundai will notify owners of the recall by mail starting around Oct. 30.
